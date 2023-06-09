Ji-Hwan Bae -- hitting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .276 with eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 30 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has gone deep in two of 51 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven home a run in eight games this year (15.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 20 of 51 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings