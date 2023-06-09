Men's MercedesCup Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 99-ranked Roman Safiullin and No. 284 Benjamin Hassan will be squaring off at Tennis Club Weissenhof in Stuttgart, Germany.
MercedesCup Info
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: June 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Max Hans Rehberg vs. Altug Celikbilek
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Celikbilek (-225)
|Rehberg (+160)
|Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Lock
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Eubanks (-1000)
|Lock (+525)
|Marton Fucsovics vs. Louis Wessels
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Fucsovics (-2000)
|Wessels (+725)
|Feliciano Lopez vs. Radu Albot
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Albot (-250)
|Lopez (+170)
|Vladyslav Orlov vs. Antoine Bellier
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Bellier (-550)
|Orlov (+333)
|Borna Gojo vs. Mats Rosenkranz
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Gojo (-650)
|Rosenkranz (+375)
|Henri Squire vs. Yosuke Watanuki
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 AM ET
|Watanuki (-275)
|Squire (+195)
|Roman Safiullin vs. Benjamin Hassan
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 AM ET
|Safiullin (-700)
|Hassan (+425)
