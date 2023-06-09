Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) and the New York Mets (30-33) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 9.

The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (5-5, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.40 ERA).

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Pirates have a record of 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Pirates have been favorites in 15 games this season and won nine (60%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh is 9-6 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 266 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule