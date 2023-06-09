Pirates vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) and the New York Mets (30-33) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 9.
The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (5-5, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.40 ERA).
Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Pirates have a record of 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Pirates have been favorites in 15 games this season and won nine (60%) of those contests.
- Pittsburgh is 9-6 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.
- Pittsburgh has scored 266 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Luis Ortiz vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 4
|Cardinals
|W 2-1
|Rich Hill vs Miles Mikolas
|June 5
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Johan Oviedo vs JP Sears
|June 6
|Athletics
|L 11-2
|Mitch Keller vs James Kaprielian
|June 7
|Athletics
|L 9-5
|Roansy Contreras vs Hogan Harris
|June 9
|Mets
|-
|Rich Hill vs Tylor Megill
|June 10
|Mets
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Kodai Senga
|June 11
|Mets
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 13
|@ Cubs
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Jameson Taillon
|June 14
|@ Cubs
|-
|Rich Hill vs Drew Smyly
|June 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Marcus Stroman
