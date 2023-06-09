The New York Mets and Tommy Pham take on Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in baseball with 57 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB, slugging .403.

The Pirates are 15th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Pittsburgh is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (266 total).

The Pirates' .326 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

Pirates batters strike out 8.4 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.371).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Hill has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Hill will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Luis Ortiz Jordan Montgomery 6/4/2023 Cardinals W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Miles Mikolas 6/5/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics L 11-2 Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics L 9-5 Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets - Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets - Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets - Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman

