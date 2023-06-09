On Friday, June 9, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) host Pete Alonso's New York Mets (30-33) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (5-5, 4.55 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (5-3, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Pirates and Mets game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Pirates have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Pirates played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win six times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 2-9 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+170) Tucupita Marcano 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.