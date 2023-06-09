Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Mets on June 9, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Pete Alonso are two of the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets play at PNC Park on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Rich Hill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Hill Stats
- Rich Hill (5-5) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 13th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 43-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.55), 51st in WHIP (1.378), and 40th in K/9 (8.4).
Hill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 4
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Giants
|May. 29
|6.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|5.1
|7
|5
|5
|9
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 17
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 10
|3.2
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has collected 62 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .278/.341/.475 on the season.
- Reynolds will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, five walks and two RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, eight home runs, 35 walks and 23 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .269/.381/.435 so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 53 hits with four doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .231/.326/.546 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has collected 54 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .220/.296/.420 on the year.
- Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
