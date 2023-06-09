Francisco Alvarez leads the New York Mets (30-33) into a matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29), after his two-homer showing in a 13-10 defeat to the Braves, starting at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Pirates will give the nod to Rich Hill (5-5, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.40 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (5-5, 4.55 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (5-3, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

The Pirates' Hill (5-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 43-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.55 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .265.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Hill has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.

Megill is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this game.

Megill will look to secure his ninth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.