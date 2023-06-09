Tucupita Marcano -- batting .281 with five doubles in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .268 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 60.5% of his games this season (23 of 38), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (15.8%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (28.9%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings