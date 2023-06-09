Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucupita Marcano -- batting .281 with five doubles in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .268 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (23 of 38), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (15.8%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (28.9%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.296
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.318
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/3
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
