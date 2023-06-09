Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics (3-3) play the Seattle Storm (1-4) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Friday, June 9 at 10:00 PM ET.

Washington suffered defeat by a final score of 80-78 in its last game against Minnesota. Leading the way on offense for the Mystics was Ariel Atkins, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Natasha Cloud posted 14 points, nine assists and two steals. With Jewell Loyd leading the team with 25 points and eight rebounds, Seattle ended up winning against Los Angeles 66-63 in their last game.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-650 to win)

Mystics (-650 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+475 to win)

Storm (+475 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-11.5)

Mystics (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Mystics Season Stats

Because of the Mystics' offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the WNBA with 76.5 points per game, they've had to count on their defense, which ranks best in the league by giving up 75.8 points per game.

Washington has been struggling when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.5) and worst in rebounds allowed per game (38.7).

The Mystics are dishing out 18.3 dimes per game, which ranks them eighth in the WNBA in 2023.

Washington is thriving in terms of turnovers, as it ranks third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and third-best in forced turnovers (14.7 per contest).

When it comes to threes, the Mystics have been inefficient, as they rank worst in the league in three-pointers made (6.8 per game) and worst in three-point percentage (28.9%).

With a 29.7% three-point percentage allowed this season, Washington is second-best in the WNBA. It ranks fourth in the league by allowing 7.3 three-pointers per contest.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

When playing at home last year, the Mystics posted 0.6 more points per game (80.5) than they did away from home (79.9).

Washington allowed 74.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.9 in road games.

In terms of total threes made, the Mystics fared worse in home games last season, sinking 7.4 treys per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they put up a 33.8% three-point percentage at home and a 33.7% clip in away games.

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics are 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

The Mystics have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

Washington has posted one win against the spread this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mystics have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

