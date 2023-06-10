Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .268 with 36 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- In 61.8% of his games this season (34 of 55), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has an RBI in 16 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.289
|AVG
|.250
|.411
|OBP
|.353
|.411
|SLG
|.450
|5
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|20/20
|K/BB
|26/16
|5
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
