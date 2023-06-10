Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

PNC Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .268 with 36 walks and 31 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

In 61.8% of his games this season (34 of 55), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has an RBI in 16 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .289 AVG .250 .411 OBP .353 .411 SLG .450 5 XBH 10 3 HR 5 11 RBI 12 20/20 K/BB 26/16 5 SB 2

