Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (.233 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles and eight walks.
- In 17 of 36 games this year (47.2%), Hedges has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 36 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In eight games this year (22.2%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 36 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.196
|AVG
|.160
|.224
|OBP
|.259
|.250
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|8
|15/1
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Mets will send Senga (5-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
