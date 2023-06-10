The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (.233 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles and eight walks.

In 17 of 36 games this year (47.2%), Hedges has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 36 games played this year, he has not homered.

In eight games this year (22.2%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 36 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .196 AVG .160 .224 OBP .259 .250 SLG .200 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 8 15/1 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 1

