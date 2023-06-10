Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Mets Player Props
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.471) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.7% of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Reynolds has an RBI in 22 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (42.4%), including six multi-run games (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.230
|AVG
|.325
|.315
|OBP
|.370
|.372
|SLG
|.570
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|21
|20/13
|K/BB
|27/9
|2
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.