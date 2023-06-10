Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.471) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.7% of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Reynolds has an RBI in 22 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (42.4%), including six multi-run games (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .230 AVG .325 .315 OBP .370 .372 SLG .570 11 XBH 16 2 HR 5 17 RBI 21 20/13 K/BB 27/9 2 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings