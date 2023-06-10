On Saturday, Connor Joe (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • In 52.8% of his games this year (28 of 53), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Joe has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.7%).
  • In 21 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 27
.250 AVG .253
.386 OBP .315
.431 SLG .505
9 XBH 14
2 HR 4
12 RBI 9
22/14 K/BB 31/7
0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
