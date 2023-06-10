On Saturday, Connor Joe (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

In 52.8% of his games this year (28 of 53), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.7%).

In 21 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .250 AVG .253 .386 OBP .315 .431 SLG .505 9 XBH 14 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 22/14 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings