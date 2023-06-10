Saturday's game features the San Francisco Giants (32-31) and the Chicago Cubs (27-36) squaring off at Oracle Park (on June 10) at 7:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Giants.

The probable pitchers are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Kyle Hendricks (0-2) for the Cubs.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

  • The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Giants have a record of 1-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Giants have been favored 32 times and won 15, or 46.9%, of those games.
  • San Francisco has entered seven games this season favored by -165 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
  • San Francisco has scored 289 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.
  • The Cubs are 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).
  • The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.
  • This season, Chicago has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (267 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 4 Orioles L 8-3 Anthony DeSclafani vs Tyler Wells
June 6 @ Rockies W 10-4 John Brebbia vs Dinelson Lamet
June 7 @ Rockies W 5-4 Logan Webb vs Connor Seabold
June 8 @ Rockies W 6-4 Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson
June 9 Cubs L 3-2 Anthony DeSclafani vs Marcus Stroman
June 10 Cubs - John Brebbia vs Kyle Hendricks
June 11 Cubs - Alex Wood vs Hayden Wesneski
June 12 @ Cardinals - Logan Webb vs Matthew Liberatore
June 13 @ Cardinals - Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty
June 14 @ Cardinals - Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery
June 16 @ Dodgers - TBA vs Bobby Miller

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 5 @ Padres L 5-0 Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
June 6 @ Angels L 7-4 Hayden Wesneski vs Tyler Anderson
June 7 @ Angels L 6-2 Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
June 8 @ Angels L 3-1 Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
June 9 @ Giants W 3-2 Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
June 10 @ Giants - Kyle Hendricks vs John Brebbia
June 11 @ Giants - Hayden Wesneski vs Alex Wood
June 13 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
June 14 Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
June 15 Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 16 Orioles - Kyle Hendricks vs TBA

