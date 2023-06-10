Jason Delay -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .301.

Delay has had a hit in 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), including multiple hits six times (25.0%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .289 AVG .314 .372 OBP .359 .316 SLG .543 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 4 9/4 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings