Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jason Delay -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .301.
- Delay has had a hit in 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), including multiple hits six times (25.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.289
|AVG
|.314
|.372
|OBP
|.359
|.316
|SLG
|.543
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|9/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Senga (5-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
