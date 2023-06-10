The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .277 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Bae is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Bae has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In 52 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (17.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).
  • In 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 28
.293 AVG .264
.349 OBP .323
.387 SLG .341
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
10 RBI 6
21/7 K/BB 23/6
11 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
  • The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.75 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.