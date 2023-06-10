The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI) against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .266 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Hayes enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .591.
  • In 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (29.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 6.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 28
.342 AVG .190
.384 OBP .234
.538 SLG .310
16 XBH 8
2 HR 2
18 RBI 10
15/8 K/BB 26/7
4 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Senga (5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.75 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
