The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI) against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .266 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .591.

In 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (29.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 6.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .342 AVG .190 .384 OBP .234 .538 SLG .310 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 10 15/8 K/BB 26/7 4 SB 3

