Kodai Senga gets the nod for the New York Mets on Saturday at PNC Park against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Mets have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have gone 4-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (seven of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers). Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 9.2.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 14-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 62 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-15 16-14 14-15 19-14 22-22 11-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.