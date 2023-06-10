Johan Oviedo gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a three-game series against the New York Mets and Tommy Pham on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 59 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with 280 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .329.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.372 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Oviedo (3-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Oviedo has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Cardinals W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Miles Mikolas 6/5/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics L 11-2 Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics L 9-5 Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets W 14-7 Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets - Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets - Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser

