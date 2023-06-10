The New York Mets hope to stop their seven-game losing run against the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29), on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Kodai Senga (5-3) for the Mets and Johan Oviedo (3-4) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (5-3, 3.75 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.29 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing batters have a .248 batting average against him.

Oviedo has recorded five quality starts this season.

Oviedo has put up nine starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (5-3) will take the mound for the Mets, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, a 2.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.439 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Senga has made nine starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made 11 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

