The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .265 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (24 of 39), with more than one hit six times (15.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (15.4%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .273 AVG .255 .314 OBP .321 .439 SLG .471 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 7 RBI 3 9/3 K/BB 9/3 3 SB 1

