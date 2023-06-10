Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .265 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (24 of 39), with more than one hit six times (15.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (15.4%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.273
|AVG
|.255
|.314
|OBP
|.321
|.439
|SLG
|.471
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|9/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (5-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
