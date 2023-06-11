Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Andrew McCutchen (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 51 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 85th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.7%).
- He has scored in 24 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.280
|AVG
|.250
|.405
|OBP
|.353
|.398
|SLG
|.450
|5
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|21/21
|K/BB
|26/16
|5
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.94, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.