Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- batting .233 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Mets.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles and eight walks.
- This season, Hedges has totaled at least one hit in 17 of 36 games (47.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 36 games this season.
- In eight games this season (22.2%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 36 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.196
|AVG
|.160
|.224
|OBP
|.259
|.250
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|8
|15/1
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.