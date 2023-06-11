Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .470, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 over the course of his last outings.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 22 games this year (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 25 games this year (41.7%), including six multi-run games (10.0%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.233
|AVG
|.325
|.321
|OBP
|.370
|.371
|SLG
|.570
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|21
|21/14
|K/BB
|27/9
|2
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Carrasco (2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
