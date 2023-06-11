On Sunday, Connor Joe (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • Joe has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In six games this year, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Joe has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (38.9%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 27
.250 AVG .253
.380 OBP .315
.421 SLG .505
9 XBH 14
2 HR 4
12 RBI 9
23/14 K/BB 31/7
0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.94, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.