Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .271 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.6% of them.
- In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (18.9%), with two or more RBI in six of them (11.3%).
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.1%.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.278
|AVG
|.264
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.367
|SLG
|.341
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|21/7
|K/BB
|23/6
|11
|SB
|8
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 5.94 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
