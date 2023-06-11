The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.8% of those games.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.8%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (11.9%).

He has scored in 25 games this year (42.4%), including six multi-run games (10.2%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .331 AVG .190 .372 OBP .234 .521 SLG .310 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 26/7 4 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings