Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (6.8%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.7%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (11.9%).
- He has scored in 25 games this year (42.4%), including six multi-run games (10.2%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.331
|AVG
|.190
|.372
|OBP
|.234
|.521
|SLG
|.310
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|26/7
|4
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 5.94 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
