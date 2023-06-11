Sunday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) squaring off against the New York Mets (31-34) at 1:35 PM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (7-2) for the Pirates and Carlos Carrasco (2-2) for the Mets.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates are 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has entered 14 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 8-6 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh ranks 18th in the majors with 281 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule