Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates will play Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at PNC Park in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in baseball with 59 total home runs.

Pittsburgh's .405 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Pittsburgh has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (281 total runs).

The Pirates' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

Pirates hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Pittsburgh's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.370).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (7-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Keller has registered eight quality starts this season.

Keller is looking for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics L 11-2 Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics L 9-5 Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets W 14-7 Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets - Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.