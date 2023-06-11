Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) on Sunday, June 11 versus the New York Mets (31-34), who will counter with Carlos Carrasco. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Pirates are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (+100). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (7-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-2, 5.94 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have gone 10-6 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Pirates have a 2-2 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Mets have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mets have won one of nine games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+165) Tucupita Marcano 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

