Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Mets on June 11, 2023
Player props can be found for Bryan Reynolds and Francisco Lindor, among others, when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Mets at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Mitch Keller Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Keller Stats
- Mitch Keller (7-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 14th start of the season.
- He has eight quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Keller has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 30th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 6
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|at Giants
|May. 31
|6.0
|10
|4
|4
|8
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|8
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 20
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 14
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|13
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Mitch Keller's player props with BetMGM.
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 64 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .278/.345/.470 on the season.
- Reynolds will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with six walks and two RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 62 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 15 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .262/.304/.418 on the year.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 9
|5-for-5
|3
|0
|4
|7
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .218/.292/.425 on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .286/.375/.420 slash line on the year.
- Nimmo has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, five walks and five RBI.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.