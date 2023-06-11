Tucupita Marcano -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Marcano has gotten a hit in 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (15.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (7.5%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In six games this season (15.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (27.5%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .257 AVG .255 .297 OBP .321 .414 SLG .471 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 7 RBI 3 9/3 K/BB 9/3 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings