Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.
- In 75.4% of his games this year (46 of 61), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (23.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this season (22 of 61), with two or more RBI seven times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.237
|AVG
|.325
|.333
|OBP
|.370
|.381
|SLG
|.570
|12
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|21
|21/16
|K/BB
|27/9
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.80 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
