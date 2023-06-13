The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.

In 75.4% of his games this year (46 of 61), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (23.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this season (22 of 61), with two or more RBI seven times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .237 AVG .325 .333 OBP .370 .381 SLG .570 12 XBH 16 2 HR 5 17 RBI 21 21/16 K/BB 27/9 2 SB 6

