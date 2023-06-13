Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Joe has had a hit in 30 of 55 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 55), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has had at least one RBI in 30.9% of his games this year (17 of 55), with two or more RBI three times (5.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 55 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.253
|.375
|OBP
|.315
|.413
|SLG
|.505
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|25/14
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 65 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Taillon (1-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 6.80 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.