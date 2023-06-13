The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Joe has had a hit in 30 of 55 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 55), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has had at least one RBI in 30.9% of his games this year (17 of 55), with two or more RBI three times (5.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 55 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .250 AVG .253 .375 OBP .315 .413 SLG .505 9 XBH 14 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 25/14 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings