Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 42 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .244 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), with more than one hit 10 times (18.5%).
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, Suwinski has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.216
|AVG
|.280
|.333
|OBP
|.382
|.433
|SLG
|.627
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|18
|38/17
|K/BB
|28/13
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (1-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.80 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
