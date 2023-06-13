The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .270.
  • In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 54 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this year (10 of 54), with two or more RBI six times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 28
.277 AVG .264
.330 OBP .323
.373 SLG .341
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
11 RBI 6
22/7 K/BB 23/6
11 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 65 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will send Taillon (1-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 6.80 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
