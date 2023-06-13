The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .270.

In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 54 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Bae has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this year (10 of 54), with two or more RBI six times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .277 AVG .264 .330 OBP .323 .373 SLG .341 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 6 22/7 K/BB 23/6 11 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings