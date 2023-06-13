Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .786 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.

Hayes has had a hit in 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.3%).

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 60), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has driven home a run in 14 games this season (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (41.7%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .328 AVG .190 .368 OBP .234 .512 SLG .310 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 10 19/8 K/BB 26/7 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings