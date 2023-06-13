Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .786 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.
- Hayes has had a hit in 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.3%).
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 60), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 14 games this season (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (41.7%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.328
|AVG
|.190
|.368
|OBP
|.234
|.512
|SLG
|.310
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|19/8
|K/BB
|26/7
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.80 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
