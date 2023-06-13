Tuesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (28-37) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on June 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (1-4) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates' record against the spread is 3-2-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those matchups).

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 17 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (283 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

