Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will look to beat Luis Ortiz, the Pittsburgh Pirates' named starter, on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-145). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-12, a 47.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of its 64 opportunities.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-14 15-16 19-14 23-23 11-7

