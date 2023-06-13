How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Nico Hoerner and Ke'Bryan Hayes will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.
- Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 283 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.357 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Ortiz (1-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing 10 hits to the Oakland Athletics.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In five starts, Ortiz has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|James Kaprielian
|6/7/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-5
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Hogan Harris
|6/9/2023
|Mets
|W 14-7
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Tylor Megill
|6/10/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Kodai Senga
|6/11/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jameson Taillon
|6/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Drew Smyly
|6/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Julio Teheran
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Freddy Peralta
