Nico Hoerner and Ke'Bryan Hayes will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 283 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.357 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Ortiz (1-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing 10 hits to the Oakland Athletics.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In five starts, Ortiz has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Athletics L 11-2 Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics L 9-5 Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets W 14-7 Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Roansy Contreras Freddy Peralta

