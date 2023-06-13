In the series opener on Tuesday, June 13, Jameson Taillon will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (28-37) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30), who will counter with Luis Ortiz. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (1-4, 6.80 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.23 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

The Cubs have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Cubs were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 19 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

