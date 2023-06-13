On Tuesday, Tucupita Marcano (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 61.0% of his games this year (25 of 41), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.6%) he recorded at least two.

In three games this year, he has homered (7.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this year (17.1%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .260 AVG .255 .299 OBP .321 .411 SLG .471 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 9/3 K/BB 9/3 3 SB 1

