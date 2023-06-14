On Wednesday, Andrew McCutchen (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 52 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), with multiple hits 13 times (22.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (28.1%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .281 AVG .250 .408 OBP .353 .396 SLG .450 5 XBH 10 3 HR 5 11 RBI 12 22/22 K/BB 26/16 5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings