Austin Hedges -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles and eight walks.

Hedges has gotten a hit in 18 of 38 games this year (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.

In eight games this year (21.1%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 38 games (18.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .186 AVG .170 .213 OBP .262 .237 SLG .208 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 8 15/1 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings