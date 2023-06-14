Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .470, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .294 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 75.8% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22 games this season (35.5%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (40.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.237
|AVG
|.322
|.333
|OBP
|.366
|.381
|SLG
|.559
|12
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|21
|21/16
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Smyly (5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 30th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.