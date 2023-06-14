On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .470, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .294 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 75.8% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those games.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 22 games this season (35.5%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (40.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .237 AVG .322 .333 OBP .366 .381 SLG .559 12 XBH 16 2 HR 5 17 RBI 21 21/16 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings