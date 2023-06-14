The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while batting .223.

Santana has picked up a hit in 56.9% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.

He has homered in four games this year (6.9%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this season (20 of 58), with more than one RBI six times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .211 AVG .237 .308 OBP .327 .316 SLG .392 8 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 17 25/16 K/BB 19/14 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings