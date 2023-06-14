The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two home runs and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .253 with 23 extra-base hits.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 54.5% of his 55 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (20.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 55 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .216 AVG .299 .333 OBP .409 .433 SLG .714 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 38/17 K/BB 28/15 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings