Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two home runs and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .253 with 23 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 92nd in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 54.5% of his 55 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (20.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 55 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.216
|AVG
|.299
|.333
|OBP
|.409
|.433
|SLG
|.714
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|38/17
|K/BB
|28/15
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Smyly (5-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
