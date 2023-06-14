Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.
- Bae has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (33 of 55), with at least two hits 12 times (21.8%).
- In 55 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Bae has driven in a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (40.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.277
|AVG
|.266
|.330
|OBP
|.324
|.373
|SLG
|.340
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/7
|K/BB
|24/6
|11
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (5-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
