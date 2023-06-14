Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (160 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .261 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 65.6% of his 61 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.0% of his games this year, Hayes has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (41.0%), including six games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.328
|AVG
|.192
|.368
|OBP
|.234
|.512
|SLG
|.308
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|19/8
|K/BB
|27/7
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (5-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 30th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
