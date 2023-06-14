Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (29-37) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on June 14.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (5-4), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (four of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (286 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule